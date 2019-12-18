NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans activated its freeze plan for Wednesday night, opening shelters for homeless residents.

Temperatures north of Lake Ponchartrain will drop below freezing for 5-7 hours tonight, according to Meteorologist Payton Malone. People should protect their pets and plants in anticipation of the cold temperatures.

South of the lake, temperatures should stay in the mid-30s, but the City has activated its freeze plan as a precaution to protect vulnerable citizens.

City officials said people should take precautions using these tips:

Stay warm:

Stay inside, in a heated environment, during extremely cold weather.

If you are homeless, seek shelter. The citywide freeze plan offers free shelter for the homeless.

If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly and the chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets and plants inside.

Be safe:

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will provide temporary shelter for the homeless. Please call the New Orleans Police Department's non-emergency number, 504.821.2222, if you see someone in need of shelter.

People who need shelter are welcome, free of charge, at these locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter , 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday

, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday The Salvation Army , 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday

, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday Ozanam Inn , 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone. Covenant House , 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7. New Orleans Mission , 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Community Resource and Referral Center, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

1530 Gravier St., will accept adults from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Rebuild Center, 1803 Gravier St., will accept adults from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

