Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen night bring thousands to French Quarter amid heatwave

New Orleans EMS said Saturday they had two calls for heat-related emergencies.

NEW ORLEANS — Even as temperatures soared into triple digits thousands flocked to the French Quarter for both Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night on Saturday.

Emergency workers warned people to look after themselves when outdoors.

This August is on record to be the hottest in New Orleans history. EMS have already had more than 80 heat related calls this month, that's up from 18 calls for the first 12 days of August last year.

EMS responded to two heat related calls on Saturday alone.

EMS Captain, Janick Lewis says when you start to notice you're feeling more and more thirsty, go inside, cool off and drink water, and that if you're not sweating, that means you're dehydrated.

"You should be drinking so much water that you are regularly using the restroom and you should notice that it's not particularly dark yellow, it's not particularly foul in odor." said Capt. Lewis. "If it is, that's another easy sign that you're getting overheated."

Lewis said drinking is all fun and games until the heat starts to win the game.

The EMS captain said to go home if; "You find yourself tired, having a headache, nauseous, this is when we're starting to move into heat exhaustion, your body is not really keeping up and it's trying to tell you that by showing you, hey you're too hot."

Lewis said its a real emergency if you start to feel tired; "Hard to keep awake, sometimes not making sense, sometimes appearing to be less than conscious."

Those brave enough to be outside, like Lorelei Ashe said, "It's tough it has been a hot summer, so hydrate."



Ashe said she is drinking, but others like Jacquie Blackard said they balanced out the alcohol with water

"Alcohol and then water, alcohol and then water," Blackard said.

Capt. Lewis said people should try to pace themselves.

"Like many things that we do in New Orleans being out in this heat and having a good time is a marathon and not a sprint," Lewis said.

