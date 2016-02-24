NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A front is bringing humidity down, so the heat index may actually stay in the 90s in most spots this afternoon and on Thursday too. No rain is expected the next couple of days as the drier air sticks around. Morning lows north of the lake may be a few degrees cooler, so with the lower humidity it may feel pretty nice in the early mornings on the Northshore. Highs will still make it to low 90s, so the heat remains even though the mugginess will go down. Humidity and rain chances edge up on Saturday, and we'll be back to more normal summer-time heat, humidity and scattered storms by Sunday into early next week.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and becoming less humid. Highs around 93. Heat index 94-99. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 70 and south around 76. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and less humid. Highs around 92. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and a tad more humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows north around 69 and south around 76. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little more humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL