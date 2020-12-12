Grab your coat, your local Weather Experts is getting us ready for the weekend

Winter will make a comeback!

NEW ORLEANS — We wrapped up the week on a more Spring-like note with warm temps and higher humidity, but winter will make a comeback! A cold front is on the way for Saturday midday.

The next chance for showers will be in the morning and early afternoon. The evening and night should be a little cooler and slightly less humid. Another cold front will approach for Sunday.

Ahead of the cold front a warm front will likely push north of the area, bringing a warmer and more humid airmass into the area for Sunday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in the evening and overnight into early Monday.

This front will bring more of a winter chill with afternoon temps remaining in the mid-50s Monday. Believe it or not, a third cold front in our 7-day forecast will push through early Wednesday with an even colder airmass!

Highs Wednesday will remain in the low 50s, perhaps some locations remaining in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Near or below freezing on the Northshore Thursday and Friday morning.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. Mild and humid. Little patchy fog. Low: S 62, N 56. Winds: S 6-12

SATURDAY:

50% chance for morning and midday scattered showers. Turning little cooler, bit less humid by the evening. High: 74. Winds: S 6-12.

SUNDAY:

Some AM Fog. Mostly cloudy. 40% late afternoon/evening scattered showers, more overnight. Low: S 58, N 52. High: 74.

MONDAY:

50% early AM showers and clouds, then clearing. Much colder. Breezy. Low: S 53, N 47. High: 55.

TUESDAY:

Sunny start, increasing clouds late. Cool. Low: S 45, N 39. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY:

30% AM showers, mostly cloudy. Cold. Breezy. Low: S 47, N 40. High: 52.

THURSDAY:

Freezing North. Early clouds give way to more sunshine. Staying chilly. Low: S 39, N 30. High: 55.

FRIDAY:

Freezing North. Sunny and chilly. Low: S 41, N 32. High: 59.