NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

HEAT ADVISORY until 8 p.m. Sunday for the entire area except right next to the coast.

Sweltering heat continues through Sunday as a big upper high pressure area maintains control. That high pressure will suppress rain and allow temperatures to climb to middle 90s. With the high humidity also in place, the heat index will be 108-113°. Dress cool, drink lots of water and take it easy when outdoors this weekend to avoid heat illnesses.

The work week brings temperatures down a little as the high leaves and opens us up to some slightly better rain chances. A weak front may arrive Tuesday to bring a slight drop in humidity - any little bit helps this time of year.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows around 79. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 96, feeling like up to 113. Wind W 8-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows around 79. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 95, feeling like up to 112. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 106.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 106.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 106.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 106.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 106.

