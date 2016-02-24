NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

HEAT ADVISORY until 8 p.m. Sunday

Another hot day on tap with the upper high still in control. This will lead to a lack of clouds or any rain, so won't see any relief from the sun as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s and heat index temperatures peak above 110° in many locations. Remember, the heat index is given for areas in shade...if you are in direct sunlight, add 15°! The upper high will retreat west, so the extreme heat will abate...but it is still late July in New Orleans!

An upper trough will send, believe it or not, a cold front through late Monday. No cool air, but a slight drop in humidity by Tuesday morning. For late July, it should be noticeable, especially on the Northshore. The muggies won't be quite as overbearing and morning temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. We may see a few, spotty showers on Monday with the front and drier Tuesday and Wednesday. With the upper low to our east and the upper high west, we stay in a drier pattern until the low weakens and more of a return to normal highs and rain chances return for the latter half of the week and heading into the weekend.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Heat Advisory until 8 pm. Mostly sunny skies. Heat Index: 108-113°+. High: 97. Winds: W 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 80, N 79. Winds: W 5-10.

MONDAY:

30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. High: 95. Winds: W 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Tad less humid. Plenty of sunshine. 10% chance for a stray shower. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Tad less humid. Plenty of sunshine. 10% chance for a stray shower. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, 20% chance for an isolated shower. Low: 76, N 73. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 30% for spotty showers/storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers/storms. Low: S 77, N 76. High: 92.

© 2018 WWL