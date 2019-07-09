NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory for parts of Southeast Louisiana until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The heat advisory went into effect at 9 a.m. for the following parishes and counties in the New Orleans Metro area until 7 p.m.: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.

The NWS says a very hot air mass will remain over the area, leading to afternoon highs well above normal. High temperatures will climb into the 95--100°F range Saturday. This will combine with humid conditions and lead to heat indexes between 105-110°F for up to seven hours Saturday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of dangerous heat and hot temperatures are expected that can cause an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911 if you detect the symptoms.

Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals or pets are not adequately cooled or hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

