NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory for most of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat advisory will go in effect at 11 a.m. for the following parishes and counties in the New Orleans metro area: Jefferson, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne parishes and Hancock County.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of dangerous heat and hot temperatures are expected. The NWS says heat index values will be between 106-110°F for up to three hours during the afternoon.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911 if you detect the symptoms.

Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals or pets are not adequately cooled or hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

