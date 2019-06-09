NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory for parts of Southeast Louisiana until 7 p.m. Friday.

The heat advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. for areas west of New Orleans, including Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

The NWS says a very hot air mass will lead to afternoon highs well above normal. High temperatures will climb into the 90s and near 100°F Friday. This will combine with humid conditions west of Interstate 55 and lead to heat indexes between 105-110°F for up to seven hours Friday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of dangerous heat and hot temperatures are expected that can cause an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911 if you detect the symptoms.

Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals or pets are not adequately cooled or hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

