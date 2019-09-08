NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory for most of Louisiana until 7 p.m. Friday.

The heat advisory is in effect for the following parishes in the New Orleans metro area: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington Parishes.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The NWS says temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values between 107-112°F.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911 if you detect the symptoms.

Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals or pets are not adequately cooled or hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.