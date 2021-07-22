Heat index 'feels like' temperatures up to 109°F possible Friday

The heat index - 'feels like' - temperatures are expected to be as high as 109°F between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory for most of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi for Friday.

Forecasters say hot temperatures combined with high humidity can cause heat illnesses to occur. The heat index - 'feels like' - temperatures are expected to be as high as 109°F between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"This will be the first bout of heat indices that high this summer," the NWS said. "Heat index readings up to 108°F and 109°F will not be widespread, but most locations will be close."

"Given the rain and clouds we have seen, it has been relatively cool so many people may not quite be prepared for this heat yet," it added.

The heat advisory includes the following parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.