NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The heat is the big weekend weather story. The heat index or "feels like" temperature has climbed in the 108°+ range. Heat index takes into account temperature and humidity. Your body cools itself by the process of sweat evaporating. Where there is more moisture in the air, this process cannot work efficiently. That's why it "feels" hotter because your body struggles to cool itself naturally. This will be the case through the weekend. It becomes dangerous when the heat index is expected to reach 108° or higher. Use all precautions if you will be outdoors this weekend. The suppressive upper high will dominate this weekend preventing much cloud cover and thus rain. So little to no relief from the sun. A deepening upper trough will force the high back westward and allow for closer to normal highs and rain chances heading into next week. The upper and surface low look to then move over SELA and increase rain chances toward the end of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 79, N 78. Winds: W 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Heat Advisory. Heat Index: 108-112°. Mostly sunny skies. High: 97. Winds: W 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Warm and muggy. Mostly clear skies. Low: S 79, N 78. Winds: W 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Heat Advisory. Heat Index: 108-112°. Sunny and hot! High: 97.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. Heat Index: 103-108°. 20% chance for a few showers. Low: S 79, N 78. High: 95.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. Hot. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

FRIDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

