Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A Heat Advisory today as the heat index is expected to range between 105-109° this afternoon. Avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. A few showers developed this morning and hopefully that will be a trend today. Rain chances, however, still only expected to be around 10% this afternoon as well as tomorrow. Rain chances only around 20% for the rest of the coming week as a ridge of high pressure suppresses any real rain development. A shift in the upper high should allow for a few more showers and storms to develop next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Heat Advisory, Heat Index: 105-109°. Isolated rain chance, 10%. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 78, N 76. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

Another hot one! Heat Index: 105-109°. 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Hot and humid. Plenty of sun. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Heat Index: 103-107°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid. Plenty of sun. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Heat Index: 103-107°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

THURSDAY:

Hot and humid. Plenty of sun. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Heat Index: 103-107°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

FRIDAY:

Hot and humid. Plenty of sun. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 92.

SATURDAY:

Hot and humid. Plenty of sun. 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 92.

