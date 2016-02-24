NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Rain chances will remain slightly below normal the next couple of days with heat sticking around.
20% this evening and 10% overnight. Tuesday's lows in mid 70s and highs in low to mid 90s feeling like 105. 30% chance for spotty showers or storms Tuesday through Thursday before rain chances increase slightly.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY EVENING:
Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S 3-5 mph.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93 feeling like 105. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93 feeling like 105. Wind S 6-12 mph.
THURSDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.