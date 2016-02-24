NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Rain chances will remain slightly below normal the next couple of days with heat sticking around.

20% this evening and 10% overnight. Tuesday's lows in mid 70s and highs in low to mid 90s feeling like 105. 30% chance for spotty showers or storms Tuesday through Thursday before rain chances increase slightly.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93 feeling like 105. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93 feeling like 105. Wind S 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL