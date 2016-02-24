Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another hot day on the way. No record heat, but with lots of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index will climb into the triple digits for some. Use caution if outdoors today. Rain chances around 20-30%, so some will have the opportunity for a few cooling showers. Or the steaminess will make it feel like an unbearable nightmare. Either one. A cold front will make its way into the area tomorrow afternoon. Some storms along the front could become strong to severe. Most of SELA and all of S MS is under a Marginal Risk (lowest end) for severe weather. Greatest risk from strong winds and frequent lightning. Slightly less humid air will arrive behind the front late Sunday. Still hot next week with highs near 90°, but lower humidity will prevent the oppressive heat indices. Humidity and rain chances will increase by the middle to end of next week.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Lots of sun, 30% chance for showers/storms. Hot! Heat index 100-105°. High: 92. Winds: SW 6-12.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 78, N 75. Winds: WSW 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Few could become strong/severe. Still hot! Heat index 100-105°. High: 93. Winds: W 6-12.

MONDAY:

Little less humid. Still hot. Mostly sunny skies. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies, hot. Little less humid. Low: S 73, N 68. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Humidity returns, plenty of sun. 20% chance for showers. Low: S 74, N 68. High: 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 91.

