Dangerous heat expected for southeast Louisiana on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a heat advisory for parts of central and southeast Louisiana due to dangerous heat until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Forecasters say that heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected for portions of the southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area included in this heat advisory are Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington parishes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

HEAT ADVISORY: Watch out for dangerous heat Monday afternoon. Feel like temperatures could reach 110 in spots. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/qIsCTF9i4m — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) June 14, 2021

People who work or spend time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning and evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.