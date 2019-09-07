METAIRIE, La. — With the temperature rising, heat related emergency calls are also spiking in Jefferson Parish.

Tuesday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto warned residents to stay indoors during the heat of the day.

"Yesterday alone we had nine EMS calls in Jefferson Parish over a three hour period in the intense heat that was going on for heat exhaustion," Lopinto said.

Dr. Roland Waguespack, Medical Director at East Jefferson Hospital's emergency department said patients are coming in with everything from simple dehydration to heat related injuries like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"We do see peaks from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. because that's obviously when the sun is in the highest point of the sky," Waguespack said. "However, in our climate you're really never completely safe during our summers."

The sheriff added when it comes to the heat, use common sense.

"I made a call yesterday with an elderly male who was weeding his garden," Lopinto said. "There was plenty of other times we could have been weeding a garden except at two o'clock in the afternoon on one of the hottest days of the year."

Waguespack advises people to avoid the heat if at all possible.

"If you know you're going to have to be in the heat and the humidity and the sun, sunscreen, light clothing, hats; but also, most importantly, hydration," Waguespack said.

That means drinking plenty of bottles of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine drinks.

