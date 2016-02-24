NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

More rain is in the forecast. Not a bad thing when it helps to keep our August heat in check, but we could see some heavy downpours with some storms producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Some minor flooding is possible with the heavier storms. There is a low end risk of excessive rainfall on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances around around 60% both tomorrow and Saturday and about a 50% on Sunday. This is thank to an upper disturbance to our north. This feature will push farther east by the start of next week as an upper high builds in. This should keep the first half of next week hot and mostly dry.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ending. Isolated shower possible. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

60% chance for showers/storms. Heavy downpours possible. Some minor flooding. High: 89. Winds: SW 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ending. Isolated shower possible. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

60% chance for showers/storms. Heavy downpours possible. Some minor flooding. High: 89. Winds: SW/W 5-10.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for showers/storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

MONDAY:

More sunshine. Hotter temps. Heat Index: 101-106°. 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Hot. Heat Index: 103-108°. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Hot. Heat Index: 103-108°. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 93.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for spotty shower/storm. Hot. Heat Index: 101-106°. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

