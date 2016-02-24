NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

The upper level trough will still be in place Wednesday keeping our chances for showers and storms above average with heavy downpours.

Still a marginal risk for severe storms this evening with a few scattered showers or storms possible. 40% chance this evening and overnight through morning commute. Lows in morning in 70s. 60% on Wednesday with heavy downpours possible again. Highs in uppr 80s.

Rain chances through the weekend will still range from 40-50%..

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy rain. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90-95. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Wind E 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 95 feeling like 105-108.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 95 feeling like 105-108.

