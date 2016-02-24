Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The upper-level and surface low will move over us today. There is plenty of deep tropical moisture over us, so this will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. The rain will start this morning and it looks like it will last until the evening commute. This will be a soggy day for the Uncle Sam Jam at Lafreniere Park in Jefferson Parish, but since the event doesn't start until 5 PM the rain should be tapering off by then, and it will end in time for the fireworks at 9 PM. Expect heavy rain and we could pick up 1-3"+ through tonight. Watch out for some minor flooding issues and possible street flooding today. One good thing about the rain is that it will keep the high temperatures only in the mid 80s. The rain will taper off to just a few stray showers tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s.

The 4th of July will see less coverage of rain, but you will still need to plan for scattered storms mainly during the afternoon to early evening. It looks like your BBQ may be wet, but the rain should end before the fireworks around 9 PM. High temperatures will be around 90 and the heat index will be around 100-105.

Another upper-level low will move from east to west across the area Thursday into Friday. This one will not have as widespread of rain, but expected scattered showers and storms with heavy rain throughout Thursday into the first part of Friday. Then Friday Afternoon should become a little drier and hotter.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will sink into the Deep South this weekend, but it will not get all the way to New Orleans. However, it will be close enough to give us scattered showers and storms each day. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will be around 90 and the heat index 100-105.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 90% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 85. Wind NE/S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL