Get ready for a soggy day. A cold front has stalled north of us, but it is close enough to give us a better chance for rain for the next few days. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop later this morning and they will continue into the evening. Some storms could contain heavy rain and that may lead to street flooding issues. The rain will help keep our high temperatures down as they only climb into the upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The front will stay north of us all weekend, but it will keep us pretty wet on Saturday with more heavy rain and storms. High temperatures will be around 90. It now looks like we will have fewer scattered storms on Sunday, so it will be hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

Next Week Outlook: The front will dissipate as it moves to the east, and an area of high pressure will build over the Gulf South. This will reduce the chance for rain for much of the week. Unfortunately, that means it will be hotter with high temperatures back in the mid 90s and the heat index 103-108 each day.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some heavy rain at times. Highs around 88. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain likely. Highs around 90. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hotter and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92. Heat index 103-108.

