NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Heavy rain across a good portion of the area today could be repeated tomorrow. As long as storms move and there is enough of a break between rounds of downpours, flooding shouldn't be a great concern. But we've learned in the past it doesn't take much to accumulate standing water. Most of SE LA and S MS saw rain today...more than others...and likely to see similar coverage tomorrow. We're in between two upper lows, one over the eastern Gulf and one over Kentucky and instability along the Gulf South has developed. With daytime heating gone, conditions overnight should remain quiet. A bit drier on Sunday with a 50% chance for showers and a weak upper high looks to build in over the area for early next week helping to reduce rain chances even more, but still keep an umbrella near by!

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ending. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: W 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Heavy downpours possible. High: 89. Winds: W 6-12.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly mostly cloudy. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

