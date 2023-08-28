Heavy rainfall brings street flooding, power outages in New Orleans Monday evening

NEW ORLEANS — Much-needed rainfall is showering the New Orleans Metro on Monday as thunderstorms have caused street-flood warnings and power outages around the area.
As of 6 p.m., nearly 3,000 customers are without electricity in Treme, 2,000 in Mid-City and 1,500 in New Orleans East.
A flash-flood advisory has been issued until 9 p.m.
The city is allowing neutral ground parking until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
