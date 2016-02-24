Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will start to dry out today after all of the heavy rain on Tuesday. The upper-level wave will move SE away from LA today. Expect partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance for showers and storms - mainly along the coast. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant. Low temperatures north in the upper 60s and south in the mid 70s.

High pressure will build over us from Texas starting tomorrow and it will stick around until Saturday. Expect plenty of sun each day with little to no storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. It will feel like 100-105° each day, so stay cool! The high pressure will build back toward Texas by Sunday, and we will return to a more typical Summer pattern with partly cloudy skies and spotty showers and storms. It will stay hot with highs in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north around 69 and south around 74. Wind E 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

