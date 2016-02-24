Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

An upper-level area of high pressure will build over Louisiana today and Friday. This means we will be dry and hot. Expect mostly sunny skies today with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower 90s and it will feel like 100. Tonight will be clear and muggy with lows in the 60s north and 70s south. Friday will continue to be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for a shower. Highs stay in the lower 90s and it will feel like 100+.

The weekend will become more humid as the upper-level area of high pressure moves back west into Texas. This will allow us to see a little better chance for rain each day. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs stay in the lower 90s. Sunday will have a better chance for storms with highs in the 90s. Feel like temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 100s.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for stray showers or storms. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-100. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 74. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-100. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

