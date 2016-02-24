Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The upper-level area of high pressure will build from Texas into Louisiana Today and Saturday. We will have partly cloudy skies today with only a slight chance for rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but it will feel like 100-105°. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day with only a slight chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and it will feel like 105°+. A weak cold front will move into the area on Sunday. It will bring us scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. We will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s before the rain begins, and it will feel like 105°+.

The front will linger over the area next week, so we will have a daily chance for showers and storms each day. Temperatures stay above normal with daily highs in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Highs around 94, feeling like 100-105. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94, feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm. Lows north around 70 and south around 74. Highs around 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows north around 68 and south around 73. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 70 and south around 75. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

