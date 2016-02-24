NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Some drier air has finally moved across SE Louisiana and Mississippi as the cold front sits along the coast. We will continue to see this less humid air over us today with plenty of sunshine. It will be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Tonight will be mostly clear and not as muggy with lows in the upper 60s north and mid 70s south. More pleasant weather is expected on Friday, but the humidity will start to creep up a tad during the afternoon. This could set off a stray shower along the coast. High temperatures stay in the 90s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will be northeast of Louisiana starting on Saturday and that will bring back the southerly winds over us. This means it will become more humid as we start to return to more typical August weather. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Then on Sunday we will see more scattered showers and storms as the muggy weather will be back. Daily high temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be back in the triple digits.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and less humid. Highs around 91. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and not as muggy. Lows north around 69 and south around 75. Wind NE/E 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad more humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Highs around 92. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL