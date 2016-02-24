NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Our weather pattern changes today and that means the muggy weather will return. We will be partly cloudy, hot and more humid today with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index will be 100-105. Tonight will be mild and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Forecast: Even more humid weather returns this weekend and that will lead to a better chance for some rain. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105+. Sunday will see an even better chance for storms as an upper-level wave moves over us. Expect scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will still be 105+.

Next Week Outlook: We will see more wet weather for most of next week. A cold front will move close to us Monday through Wednesday and stall. This will set off scattered showers and storms each day with heavy rain likely. We could pick up 1-3" of rain during this time period. High temperatures will be a little lower thanks to the rain as we only get to the upper 80s to around 90 each day. Fewer storms are expected Thursday and Friday as the front moves to the east and dissipates. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Highs around 96. Heat Index 100-105. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggier with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92. Heat index 103-108.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain likely. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

