Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for a hot, humid and mainly dry weekend. An upper-level area of high pressure will build over the area starting today and it wil stay over us through the weekend. A few upper-level waves will move by just north of us across Mississippi, but the bulk of the storms will stay there vs. SE Louisiana. We will see plenty of sun today with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and it will feel like the lower 100s.

Expect plenty of sun all weekend and it will be HOT! Saturday and Sunday will only have a slight chance for a storm to develop late in the day with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and it will feel like 100-105°! Find ways to stay cool in the A/C!

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with more heat as the upper-level ridge of high pressure stays over us. Monday and Tuesday will only have a few storms possible with highs in the mid 90s and it will feel like 102-105°. The ridge breaks down on Wednesday and we will see an increased chance for showers and storms through Friday. It looks like a weak tropical wave will move west across the Gulf and this will help to increase our chance for rain each day. High temperatures will stay in the 90s.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, feeling like 105+.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, feeling like 102-106.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, feeling like 102-106. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL