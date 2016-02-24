NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWLTV Morning Meteorologist

We will continue to see a break in the humidity for a few more days. Northerly winds are over us thanks to a trough of low pressure along the Eastern U.S. This will keep us partly cloudy, hot and slightly less humid again today with only a stray shower or storm possible. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will only be 95-100. Tonight will be mainly clear and a little muggy with a few coastal showers. Lows will be in the 70s. It will be a little hotter, but still somewhat less humid on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100.

The weather pattern starts to change on Friday as the Eastern U.S. trough move NE. We will see a return to more humid weather and a slightly better chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index may get back to 105-110.

Weekend Outlook: The more humid weather will be back all weekend, and that will bring up the chance for rain. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the heat index 105-110.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and slightly less humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 93, heat index 95-100. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and a little muggy. Lows around 78. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and still a tad less humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 95, heat index 96-100. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, heat index 105+.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, heat index 105-110.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93, heat index 105-110.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL