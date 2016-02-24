Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A cold front will pass through overnight, bringing some slightly less humid air for Monday.

Monday morning looks quiet and mild in the 70s. The afternoon will still be hot near 90... but it won't feel quite as sweltering. The heat index will stay in the 90s instead of the triple digits we saw this weekend.

A little more humidity and the chance for a few daily scattered thunderstorms return for the middle and end of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind W/N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a bit less humid. Highs around 90. Wind N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 67 and south around 74. Wind E 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 68 and south around 74. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL