Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Expect high temperatures in the low or even middle 90s this week with heat index values up to 107 in the afternoons. The high pressure pattern of heat with a few isolated afternoon storms stretches through this work week. Remember to take it easy outdoors and drink lots of water. By the weekend, the high pressure may loosen its grip a bit and allow for some spotty rain in the afternoons.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94, feeling like 103-107. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

