Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

More oppressive heat and humidity is expected today as an area of high pressure remains over us. We could see a few showers and storms develop with the heating of the day, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and it will feel like 103-107°. Take it easy if you have to be outside today and stay hydrated!! Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will see more of the same hot and humid weather with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s feeling like the lower 100s.

We will see a slightly better chance for afternoon storms Wednesday and Thursday as a trough of low pressure moves by to our north. At the same time we will be on the western side of an area of high pressure near Bermuda. This will all us to see spotty showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s. Friday will be slightly drier, but still hot in the 90s.

Weekend Outlook: SE Louisiana will be south of an area of high pressure that moves from Texas to the Ohio Valley. This will allow us to heat up, but we will see a better chance spotty to scattered storms each day. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s and feel like the 100s.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94, feeling like 103-107. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL