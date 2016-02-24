Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The heat and humidity are certainly here this weekend. Expect high temperatures in the low or even middle 90s with heat index values up to 105 in the afternoons. The hot pattern of high pressure with little rain stretches into this work week. Remember to take it easy outdoors and drink lots of water. Each day will bring only a low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. By next weekend, the high pressure may loosen its grip a bit and allow for some spotty rain in the afternoons.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot! Heat Index: 103-107° 10% rain chance. High: 93. Winds: SW 6-12.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot! Heat Index: 104-108° 10% rain chance. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94. Winds: SW 6-12.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot! Heat Index: 104-108° 10% rain chance. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot! Heat Index: 104-108° 10% rain chance. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, 20% chance for an isolated shower. Hot, Heat Index: 103-107°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, 20% chance for an isolated shower. Hot, Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, 20% chance for an isolated shower. Hot, Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

