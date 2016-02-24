NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another hot day...duh, it's July! But a slightly better chance for a few more spotty showers and storms. Rain chance today around 30%. But with plenty of moisture around, any showers that develop can, at times, potentially drop heavy amounts of rainfall. This will be a threat through the week, although rain chances will be increasing. This is due to an upper low/trough which will send down several upper disturbances which will help trigger greater rain coverage. Right now, Tuesday and Wednesday...along with Friday have the greatest chances of around 60-70%. But any day that sees one of these disturbances will see an increase in rainfall.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun, increasing clouds. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. High: 94. Winds: Var 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Any rain ends. Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heat Index: 98-103°. High: 93. Winds: Var 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 88.

THURSDAY:

50% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

© 2018 WWL