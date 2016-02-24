Chris Franklin- WWL-TV Meteorologist

As we wrap up June, we look to do so hot with only scattered showers mainly this afternoon. We're a little more than an inch and a half below normal for rainfall at MSY and unless we see a heavy shower develop or pass over the Airport, we will end June drier than normal. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will allow some showers/storms to drop heavy amounts of rainfall, but it all depends on where those showers form with rain chances around 40%. A slight increase in rain chances tomorrow, around 50%, but with most rain not until the later afternoon hours, high temps will still climb into the low and mid 90s with heat index temperatures in the 103-108° range. An upper and surface low currently near the big bend area of FL will approach and increase rain chances to around 70-80% for Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rainfall at times is likely. For the rest of next week, rain chances drop to about 40% with highs in the low 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Hot and humid. Plenty of sunshine, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heat Index: 103-108°. High: 94. Winds: W 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Any rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 79, N 77. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Partly sunny. Heat Index: 102-107°. High: 93. Winds: W 5-10.

MONDAY:

More showers and storms. 70% chance for numerous storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 87.

TUESDAY:

80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 75, N 74. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY:

More sun, hotter temps. 40% chance for showers/storms. Low: S 74, N 72. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

