Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We're already feeling the heat and humidity, however a few scattered cooling showers are developing and will continue through the afternoon. Expecting around a 40% chance for the next few days. We're still under the influence of and upper high, however it is currently in a position to allow some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week. By the weekend, the upper high shifts toward the East coast and several upper disturbances will trek our way. This should allow for a better chance for showers and storms...around 50% or greater by the weekend and start of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Another hot, humid day. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heat Index: 100-105°. High: 93. Winds: S/SW 5-10.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 78, N 76. Winds: Light.

THURSDAY:

Hot and humid. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heat Index: 100-105°. High: 93. Winds: W 6-12.

FRIDAY:

Much of the same. 40% chance for showers and storms. Hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

SATURDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 91.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

