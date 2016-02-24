Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Another hot day on the way. Heat index early this morning was already in the triple digits. Some active weather nearby earlier has all but dissipated. A few outflows from those storms could reignite some showers/storms with daytime heating, but still only anticipating about 30%. As the upper high moves farther toward the Northeast, we won't see nearly as much suppression of rain development. Several upper disturbances will rotate around and trigger better rain chances, especially Monday into Tuesday. The upper high begins building back westward and rain chances drop by the middle to end of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny skies, hot and humid. 30% chance for showers/storms. Some isolated strong. Heat Index: 102-107°. High: 93. Winds: W 6-12.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Low: S 78, N 76. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, hot temps. Heat Index: 102-107°. 40% chance for showers/storms. High: 93. Winds: W 5-10.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy. Low: S 75, N 74. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

More sunshine. Hot. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

