Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Some heavy rain moved through most of the viewing area late last night. Mostly clear skies to begin this morning and rain chances likely not developing until later this afternoon. Expect around a 40% chance for showers/storms. Yesterday's high reached 97° at Kenner...and we could see another extreme day today. A disturbance to our east along the FL panhandle will move in and trigger some showers/storms near daybreak tomorrow with about a 70-80% chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. Overall, only expecting 1-2" of accumulation, but localized heavier amounts are possible. Several upper disturbances will trigger better than just the daytime heating variety showers and storms for the rest of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Hot. Heat Index: 103-108°. High: 95. Winds: W/SW 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, some showers near daybreak, about 30%. Warm and muggy. Low: S 79, N 77. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 87. Winds: W 6-12.

TUESDAY:

80% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

