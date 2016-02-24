Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

An upper-level wave will move across the Deep South today. This will help to set off spotty showers and storms - mainly north of the lake. Any storm could be strong with gusty winds and contain heavy rain. It will stay hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s, and it will feel like the lower 100s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a coastal shower. Lows will be int he 70s.

Starting on Friday and continuing into the weekend, an upper-level area of high pressure will build right over Louisiana. This will produce sinking air and that limits the development of showers and storms. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday through Sunday with only a stray storm possible. It will be hotter thanks to all the sun with high temperatures in the lower 90s. We will still be humid, so the heat index will be around 100-105 at times. Try to find ways to stay cool all weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91, feeling like 100-103. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a coastal shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92, feeling like lower 100s. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

