NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A weak front has moved to our coast and that is helping to draw down some slightly less humid air over us today. We will be partly cloudy and hot with little to no rain, but not as sticky. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index will only be around 95-105. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will remain hot and mostly dry with a the slight break in the humidity as the trough of low pressure remains on the East Coast. We will be on the west-side of it, so the dry air stays over us each day. This will keep us mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index will only be around 100 or so each day.

Weekend Outlook: The trough will lift to the northeast and this will allow the dry air to move out. We will see the humidity return along with an increased chance for showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index in the lower 100s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 92, heat index 95-100. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and not as muggy. Lows around 77. Wind N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and still a tad less humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 94, heat index 95-100. Wind N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and less humid with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 77. Highs around 95.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad more humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, heat index 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, heat index 100-105+.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92, heat index 100-105+.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91, heat index 100-105+.

