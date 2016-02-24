NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The area of high pressure that has been sitting over us the last few days will start to break down and move away from Louisiana. This means we will start to see moisture return over the area, and that will lead to a better chance for storms starting today. Expect a partly cloudy day with spotty showers and storms, so many of you may not see much rain today. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index 100-105+. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few showers and lows in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will move just north of Louisiana for Thursday and Friday. This will be close enough to pull in additional Gulf Moisture, and that will lead to an even greater chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be down a little as they it will only make it into the lower 90s before the rain develops.

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to feel the influence of the trough on Saturday with more scattered storms. It will not be a washout, but keep rain in your plans. The trough lifts to the northeast on Sunday, so we will see a little less coverage of scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s all weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs around 94. Heat index 100-105. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 78. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 78. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

