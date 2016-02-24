NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for a hot weekend only a slight chance for storms thanks to Florence and what was Invest 95. Louisiana is sitting between the two systems and high pressure has built over us. This is bringing us some drier air and that will limit us to only isolated to spotty showers and storms today and Sunday. That means we will have plenty of sunshine to heat us up and we will have some near record high temperatures in the mid 90s each day. The record high for today is 96 set back in 1980 and we will be close to that. Sunday's record high is also 96 and we could come close to tying that.

Football Forecast: Expect a slight chance for a shower or storm this afternoon if you going to the Tulane game at Noon. Temperatures will be around 90 at kickoff and warming up to the mid 90s by the end of the game. The weather will be good and getting hot for tailgating before the Saints game on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with kickoff temperatures around 90. After the game we will have a slight chance for a storm with temperatures in the mid 90s.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and less humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 94. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a coastal shower. Lows around 78. Wind N 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs around 95. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad more humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

