NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another hot afternoon is underway with a heat advisory for spots south of the lake. We'll also have the chance for a few spotty storms in the late afternoon and evening. A few of these could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center places our corner of Louisiana at a slight risk of severe weather. We'll be watching for any storms that bring damaging wind gusts, which will be the most likely threat, along with perhaps some hail or an isolated tornado.

A front will move through Monday night with some slightly lower humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday. It's not extreme, but we should be able to notice the slightly drier feel to the air. That should be a relief after oppressive humidity lately.

The drier midweek air will feel better, but it will also keep rain chances quite slim through Thursday.

By the weekend, we'll nudge the rain chance up to about 30%. This will be due to a broad trough of low pressure to our east which should help some spotty rain to form. It should also keep temperatures a little closer to normal as well (normal high is 91 right now).

DETAILED FORECAST

*HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL TO 8 PM*

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms possible. Highs around 94, feeling like 108-112+. Wind W/NW 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-105.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 20% chance for stray showers. Lows around 77. Highs around 94, feeling like 95-105.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

