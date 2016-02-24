Dav Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The cold front is over SE Louisiana this morning and it looks like it will stall over us for the next few days. We will be partly cloudy with a few storms today - mainly on the Southshore. It will still be hot, but a little less humid on the Northshore. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and less humid north. Lows north will be in the upper 60s and south in the mid 70s.

Tuesday's weather could get interesting. An upper-level wave will move from TX and OK into MS and LA during the morning and will slowly move over us through the afternoon. As this moves through, it will likely bring a cluster of showers and storms with it. They will dive from the Plains into South Louisiana starting in the morning and they will continue all afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed much of Louisiana in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. We will have to watch how this evolves tonight and during the day Tuesday. It will be partly cloudy and hot before the storms arrive with highs around 90.

An upper-level area of high pressure into Texas will build toward Louisiana starting on Wednesday and it will stick around through Sunday. We will be on the eastern side of it, so we will not be dry each day. Expect partly cloudy skies a daily chance for isolated to spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s through the weekend.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little less humid north with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly south. Highs around 91. Wind N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 76. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 74. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 94.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

© 2018 WWL