NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A stationary front just north of us will continue to keep rain chances up through today. However, the overall coverage of rain will be less today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is still possible. High temperatures will be around 90. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few coastal showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

We will see some drier air moving into the Gulf South the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure building across the region and Hurricane Florence. This will lower the chance for rain on Thursday and Friday to only spotty storms. It will be hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

At the same time, we will be watching Invest 95 as it may form into a tropical depression in the Western Gulf of Mexico. Right now, the forecast models show it moving towards the Central TX coast with a big threat of heavy rain. It will head that way thanks to Hurricane Florence pushing the area of high pressure westward over us, and that will push Invest 95 into Texas.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind E 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

