We will have more typical weather for August today with more heat and scattered storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be in the lower 100s. Tonight will have a few clouds and showers with lows in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will send a weak front to the Louisiana/Arkansas state line on Friday. This will help to increase the chance for rain starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will only be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday's forecast will still be influenced by the stalled front north of us. We will have scattered showers and storms each day. The wettest day looks to be on Saturday. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will still get into the lower 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will also be briefly in the lower 100s. The weekend will not be a washout, but keep rain in your plans.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs around 89. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

