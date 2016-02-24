Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
An upper high pressure area will strengthen in the next couple of days, so it looks hot with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.
Through the weekend, humidity will edge up a little, but heat index values could stay mainly in the upper 90s for the afternoons. Expect only a few isolated thunderstorms through Sunday, mainly in the afternoons.
For early next week, we'll have a slightly higher rain chance of 30% to 40%. The high pressure will retreat to the west a little. That will open our area to a few disturbances that could help spark some scattered rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear, mild and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 68 and south around 73. Light winds.
THURSDAY:
Mostly clear and hot with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 73. Light winds.
FRIDAY:
Mostly clear and hot with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind E 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY:
Mostly clear and hot with a 20% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 93.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.