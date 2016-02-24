Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

An upper high pressure area will strengthen in the next couple of days, so it looks hot with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Through the weekend, humidity will edge up a little, but heat index values could stay mainly in the upper 90s for the afternoons. Expect only a few isolated thunderstorms through Sunday, mainly in the afternoons.

For early next week, we'll have a slightly higher rain chance of 30% to 40%. The high pressure will retreat to the west a little. That will open our area to a few disturbances that could help spark some scattered rain.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 68 and south around 73. Light winds.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear and hot with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 73. Light winds.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and hot with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and hot with a 20% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL