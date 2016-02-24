NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see more scattered storms this weekend, but the coverage will be less than what we had on Friday. A stalled front to our north and an upper-level low over the Central Gulf is helping to keep the storms around. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for minor street flooding. We will see a little more sunshine today and Sunday, so our high temperatures will be back in the 90s. The heat index will be in the lower 100s. It is worth noting that some dry air and dust from the Sahara Desert has worked its way into the Gulf. This could impact our weather Sunday and into Monday to help reduce the chance for storms, and it may make it hotter.

Next week should start out with fewer storms thanks to the dry air aloft and an area of high pressure over the Gulf. However, both features will be gone by mid-week, so we return to a more typical Summer pattern with daily scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hotter and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105. Wind W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94. heat index 103-108.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

FRIDAY:​​

​​​​​Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-105.

© 2018 WWL