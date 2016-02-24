NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will continue to see spotty storms today as Invest 95 sits southwest of New Orleans and the heating of the day sparks off some storms. Some heavy rain is possible. It will be hot with highs in the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower mainly along the coast from Invest 95. Lows will be in the 70s. More of the same weather is expected on Friday with scattered storms and highs in the 90s.

Weekend Outlook: We will be between Invest 95 to our west and Florence to our east. High pressure will sit over us and that will limit the amount of storms we will see Saturday and Sunday. I'm still expecting some spotty to scattered storms each day, but most of you will likely be dry. Any storm that does develop will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. It will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL